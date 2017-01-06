SEOUL South Korea's finance ministry on Friday expressed regrets that talks on a new currency swap agreement with Japan had been suspended by Tokyo due to political reasons.

Japan's chief government spokesman earlier said that it has suspended the talks due to South Korea's decision to keep a monument to victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery near the Japanese consulate in Busan.

In a statement stating the South Korean government's stance, the finance ministry said economic and financial cooperation between the two nations should continue to take place regardless of political and diplomatic relations. The two nations had agreed last August to start talks on a new currency swap to bolster defenses against global uncertainties.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jack Kim)