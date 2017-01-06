SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea said on Friday that it
will monitor the situation over the status of currency swap
talks with Japan, responding to comments from Tokyo that the
negotiations had been suspended.
Japan's chief government spokesman earlier said that it has
suspended talks on a new currency swap agreement due to South
Korea's decision to keep a monument to victims of Japan's
wartime sexual slavery near the Japanese consulate in
Busan.
A South Korean finance ministry official in charge of
foreign exchange policies declined to comment further on Japan's
decision.
The two nations agreed last August agreed to start talks on
a new currency swap to bolster defenses against global financial
uncertainties.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim
Coghill)