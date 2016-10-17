SEOUL Oct 17 Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC) on Monday said the government had told it to
indefinitely halt construction of an underground storage tank
following an accident late last week that killed two workers and
injured others.
A blast occurred at the construction site for the tank in
the southeastern city of Ulsan last Friday, when workers were
replacing a crude oil pipe. The death toll rose to two over the
weekend, with another four injured, according to KNOC spokesman
Ju Hyoung-In.
"For safety reasons, we were to told to suspend our
construction operations by the labour ministry," the spokesman
said, adding that no timeframe had been set to restart work on
the facility, which will have a capacity of 10.3 million
barrels.
The state-run energy company began construction this
January, with completion scheduled for December 2020.
KNOC operates nine storage bases that can hold a total of
133 million barrels of crude oil and refined products. Of the
total capacity, 115 million barrels are for crude oil, with the
rest for refined products and LPG.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)