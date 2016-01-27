* LG Chem spokesman does not specify cracker start date
* Traders expect it to come back online this week
* Naphtha market marked by heavy prompt supply
(Adds comment, detail)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE Jan 27 South Korea's LG Chem Ltd
said on Wednesday it would restart its naphtha
cracker in Daesan on the country's west coast "soon", following
an unexpected shutdown the day before due to "process troubles".
A company spokesman did not give further details on the
expected restart date for the 1.04 million-tonnes-per-year (TPY)
cracker, although traders not related to the firm said it would
probably come back online this week.
They added that the shutdown would likely crimp demand for
naphtha by the equivalent of a medium-range vessel in a market
already marked by heavy prompt supplies.
A monthly record volume of 2.2 million tonnes of Western
naphtha has arrived in Asia in January, and is expected to be
followed by at least another 1.7 million tonnes next month.
Spot premiums in South Korea flipped into discounts on Jan.
11 for the first time since early November due to weak
fundamentals.
But traders added that LG Chem may have room for more
naphtha feedstock.
"LG's cracker shutdown is one more bearish factor for the
market, but its overall naphtha inventories may not be that high
as recent rough weather has made it difficult for vessels to
discharge cargoes at Daesan," said one of the traders. LG Chem
did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this
point.
The company also runs a 1.16 million TPY naphtha cracker in
the southern city of Yeosu.
Lotte Chemical and Hanwha Total also operate
crackers in the Daesan area.
