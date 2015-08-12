SEOUL Aug 12 The grimy windows, racks of adult
videos and red bedroom lights are disappearing from South
Korea's short-stay hotels as they move upmarket to lure young
people who are shedding conservative attitudes in favour of more
openness about sex.
Competition is heating up amid the falling numbers of the
so-called "love hotels", which featured this year in television
advertisements by smartphone app companies targeting young,
privacy-seeking couples who form the bulk of customers.
At the Hotel Yaja Wangsimni in Seoul, part of a growing
franchise chain, amorous couples can enjoy rooms with whirlpool
baths, laptops, brand-name amenities and fresh bedsheets, all
for 30,000 won ($26) for three hours.
"Motels are now becoming accepted as places couples can
comfortably visit as part of regular dates," said a 30-year-old
student surnamed Yang, who visits short-stay hotels with his
girlfriend up to four times a month.
Yang, who lives with his parents, like most unmarried young
South Korean adults, declined to give his full name.
As young Koreans become less inhibited about using love
hotels, they are growing pickier about the ones they frequent,
said Kim Young-su, a manager at Yaja franchise brand owner
Yanolja, whose name translates as "Hey, let's play".
"In the past, the bedrooms were dim and complimentary
facilities were non-existent," Kim added. "The buildings were
designed for a single purpose."
Yanolja has 70 locations and provides information on motels
and hotels through its website and mobile phone app.
Hotel owners who modernise their buildings can typically
double or triple revenues, said Lee Seung-rae, chief executive
of Hotelinn, which offers management classes for motel owners.
"It's impossible for small- to medium-sized hotels and
motels to make a profit off overnight stays alone," Lee added.
South Korea's hotel business boomed in the late 1990s and
early 2000s after the government issued thousands of permits in
the wake of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.
Many of those hotels turned into love hotels, with many
engaging in prostitution, which is illegal in South Korea, until
a 2004 crackdown by then-President Roh Moo-hyun drove some out
of business, while others began to spruce themselves up.
By 2013, South Korea had about 25,000 establishments that do
not offer high-end services such as breakfast and
English-speaking lobby staff, a fall of about 12 percent from
2006, government data shows.
They generated revenue of 2.2 trillion won, versus sales of
5.6 trillion won for the country's 630 luxury hotels.
Customers waiting for a room at the Hotel Yaja in Seoul's
Wangsimni neighbourhood can sit in the lobby and help themselves
to coffee or a vending machine snack, in contrast with the
hidden entrances and curtained parking areas often used
elsewhere to shield customers from curious eyes.
"Other motel owners should be more open about their business
and veer away from the dark side of the trade," said 10-year
industry veteran Huh Soon-young, 52, referring to prostitution.
Quality is also becoming a more important criterion as the
tech-savvy clientele of short-stay hotels increasingly engage in
comparison shopping. As apps gain popularity and celebrities
appear in ads, love hotels have become more mainstream.
"Very clean! Hygienic!" one user said on the Yanolja app,
reviewing a short-stay hotel in the upmarket Gangnam district.
"I liked how the toilet is inside a separate space. Very good
for shy couples."
($1=1,170 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)