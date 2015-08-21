SEOUL Aug 21 South Korean makers and sellers of
processed foods are feasting on a share price rally as household
patterns change and busy consumers choose manufactured meals
instead of cooking at home or dining out.
Food and beverage shares gained 28 percent this
year, propelling the sub-index to a price/earnings ratio of
30.5, nearly triple that of the broader market.
Shares of ready-meal makers Ottogi Corp and
Shinsegae Food Co Ltd have both nearly doubled this
year, while ingredients maker CJ Freshway Corp is up
57 percent and bread and snack maker Seoul Food Industrial Co
is up 153 percent.
"Shares of companies related to home-meal replacements have
risen sharply, reflecting structural changes in society such as
the increasing number of single-member households and working
women," said Kim Seung, an analyst at SK Securities.
The number of single-occupant households in South Korea has
risen 22 percent over five years, outpacing the 6 percent gain
in the total number of households, while the share of women with
paid jobs hit a record 52.7 percent in June.
Data from Korea Seven, operator of leading convenience store
chain 7-Eleven, showed sales of lunchboxes jumped 87.6 percent
in first-half 2015 from the previous year. Chain operators BGF
Retail Co and GS Retail Co said sales of
lunchboxes rose 20.1 and 38.9 percent, respectively, as the
lunchbox trend took hold.
Shares in both BGF Retail and GS Retail have more than
doubled this year.
Analysts expect the sector to continue to post gains as
sales of home-meal replacements grow in line with demographic
changes favouring more single households and with a quick
economic turnaround looking increasingly unlikely.
NH Investment & Securities forecasts sales of home
replacement meals of between 1.5 trillion won ($1.26 billion)
and 2 trillion won this year, up from 1.3 trillion won in 2014.
SK Securities' Kim said investors should treat food-related
shares as non-cyclical in the current volatile equity market,
and could expect convenience food manufacturers to further
improve their profits.
Singles in South Korea rarely cook for themselves: "I tend
to have lunch boxes three or four times a week as the prices are
cheap and it's really convenient compared to cooking at home,"
said Seo Jeong-min, 24, adding he was living in Seoul away from
his family for work.
($1 = 1,193.9400 won)
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Eric Meijer)