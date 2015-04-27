SEOUL, April 27 A former fund manager at
Macquarie Group Ltd's asset management unit in South
Korea has been taken into custody by prosecutors as part of a
probe into possible inappropriate bond trading practices, the
prosecutor's office said on Monday.
The investigation by the Seoul Southern District Public
Prosecutors' Office is based on findings announced earlier this
year by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), which
in January ordered Macquarie to fire the fund manager.
The FSS found that the fund manager, whom it did not
identify, had inappropriately managed client assets by "parking"
as much as 460 billion won ($428.86 million) in bonds in local
brokerages in 2013.
The asset management firm was at that time known as ING
Investment Management Korea and was part of Dutch financial
services firm ING Groep before Australia-based
Macquarie bought the South Korean unit in December 2013.
Parking is a practice that involves delaying the
registration of securities traded with the hope of benefitting
from the delay, violating contract rules.
Under the fund manager's direction, the firm purchased bonds
but delayed entering them onto its books by settling payment
later, seeking to capitalise on possible gains made in the time
difference, the FSS said in January. Instead, clients lost some
11.3 billion won, the FSS said.
The prosecutor's office declined to comment on the future
direction of the investigation, including what if any charges
the fund manager faces. He has not been charged.
Macquarie declined to comment on the investigation regarding
actions undertaken prior to its acquisition of the unit, it said
in an emailed statement. A Singapore-based spokeswoman for ING
did not have an immediate comment.
Seven local brokerages that the FSS found had worked to
conceal the inappropriate trades were raided by prosecutors on
Monday, the prosecutors' office added.
($1 = 1,072.6200 won)
(Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu, Lee Shin-hyung and Joyce Lee;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)