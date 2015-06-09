SEOUL, June 9 South Korea's City of Incheon and
China's Macrolink Group signed an agreement to bid for a license
to develop a casino resort in the city, an Incheon government
official said on Tuesday.
Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd signed on behalf of
the Macrolink Group, the official said. The resort concept would
be submitted by the end of June and the size of the investment
had yet been decided, the official said.
Macrolink representatives were not available for comment.
South Korea announced earlier this year it would issue
around two licenses to operate integrated resorts by the end of
this year.
The government specified that parties seeking to build and
operate resorts must pledge at least 1 trillion won ($894.32
million) in investment for proposals to be eligible.
($1 = 1,118.1700 won)
