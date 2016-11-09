SEOUL Nov 9 South Korea's financial watchdog has called for an emergency meeting with local bank officials in charge of foreign exchange to discuss bank liquidity in the wake of the U.S. election, an official at the institution told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Financial Supervisory Service will hold the meeting at 0600 GMT. It will be followed up with another meeting with the country's regulator at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Changho Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)