SEOUL May 8 South Korean shares closed at a
record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French
presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 2.30 percent at 2,292.76 points, breaking an earlier record
of 2,241.24 points hit on Thursday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained
3.3 percent to a record 2,351,000 won a share, while LG
Electronics jumped 7.39 percent to 77,000 won.
Foreign investors purchased a net 544.9 billion won
($481.61 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
The won was quoted at 1,131.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.11 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 1,132.7. The market was closed on Friday for
a public holiday.
South Korean markets will be closed on Tuesday for the
presidential election.
($1 = 1,131.4100 won)
