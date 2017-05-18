* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 18 The South Korean won hit
its lowest close in nearly one week on Thursday as mounting U.S.
political turmoil raised concerns, making investors turn to less
riskier assets.
The won was quoted at 1,124.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 1,118.3.
South Korean shares also edged down, with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.3
percent at 2,286.82 points.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers right before the
closing bell, purchasing 23.9 billion won worth of KOSPI shares
for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)