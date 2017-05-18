* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 18 The South Korean won hit its lowest close in nearly one week on Thursday as mounting U.S. political turmoil raised concerns, making investors turn to less riskier assets.

The won was quoted at 1,124.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,118.3.

South Korean shares also edged down, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.3 percent at 2,286.82 points.

Foreign investors turned to net buyers right before the closing bell, purchasing 23.9 billion won worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)