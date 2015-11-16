(For the midday report, please click )
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL Nov 16 South Korean shares and currency
fell sharply on Monday as shocks from the deadly attacks in
Paris prompted investors to reduce their holdings in risk assets
such as stocks and emerging-market currencies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.5 percent at 1,943.02 points, its lowest close since
Sept. 25.
Airline and tourism shares were hit hard, with Korean Air
Lines Co Ltd falling 3.3 percent, Asiana Airlines
Inc shedding 3.3 percent and Hanatour Service Inc
dropping 8.9 percent.
The won closed onshore trade weaker at 1,174.1
per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 1,163.8.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)