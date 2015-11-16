(For the midday report, please click )

By Yeonsoo Kwak

SEOUL Nov 16 South Korean shares and currency fell sharply on Monday as shocks from the deadly attacks in Paris prompted investors to reduce their holdings in risk assets such as stocks and emerging-market currencies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.5 percent at 1,943.02 points, its lowest close since Sept. 25.

Airline and tourism shares were hit hard, with Korean Air Lines Co Ltd falling 3.3 percent, Asiana Airlines Inc shedding 3.3 percent and Hanatour Service Inc dropping 8.9 percent.

The won closed onshore trade weaker at 1,174.1 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 1,163.8. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)