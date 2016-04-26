* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 26 The South Korean won ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday as investors became increasingly cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The local currency was quoted at 1,151.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,147.8.

South Korean shares made modest gains on the back of offshore buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,019.63 points.

Foreigners have been buyers for ten straight sessions, purchasing a net 129.1 billion won ($112.30 million) worth of shares.

The world's second largest memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc posted the biggest daily gain in eight months on hopes of earnings stabilisation despite its weaker-than-expected first-quarter results. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)