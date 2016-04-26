* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 26 The South Korean won ended lower
for the third straight session on Tuesday as investors became
increasingly cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
this week.
The local currency was quoted at 1,151.0 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent
compared with Monday's close of 1,147.8.
South Korean shares made modest gains on the back of
offshore buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 2,019.63 points.
Foreigners have been buyers for ten straight sessions,
purchasing a net 129.1 billion won ($112.30 million) worth of
shares.
The world's second largest memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc
posted the biggest daily gain in eight months on
hopes of earnings stabilisation despite its weaker-than-expected
first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)