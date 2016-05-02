* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 2 South Korean stocks extended their
fall on Monday as local institutions and foreign investors
offloaded a large number amounts of shares to take profits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.8 percent at 1,978.15 points - a three-week low and the
fourth losing session.
Institutions sold a net 177.0 billion won ($155.71 million)
worth of shares while foreigners sold a net 33.7 billion won
worth of shares on the main bourse.
Major steelmaker Posco posted the biggest daily
percentage fall since late January of 2015 on the
weaker-than-expected Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
result and foreign selling.
The South Korean won reversed and finished a bit
higher.
The won was quoted at 1,137.8 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to
Friday's close of 1,139.3.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)