SEOUL May 9 The South Korean won sagged
on Monday as the dollar remained strong while local equities and
Chinese stocks slumped.
The won was quoted at 1,165.8 to the dollar at
the end of onshore trade, down 1.0 percent versus the previous
close at 1,154.3, a six week low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished at a
one-month low, closing 0.5 percent lower at 1,967.81.
Foreigners sold a net 96.3 billion won ($82.62 million) worth
of KOSPI shares.
Manufacturer LG Electronics Inc fell to a near
three-month low on the vice chairman's comments about weak
performance at its auto electronics business.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)