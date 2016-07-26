* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean shares finished at
their highest level in eight months on Tuesday on help of
foreign investors' continued buying spree.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.7 percent at 2,027.34 points. This was the highest close
since Nov. 26.
Offshore investors were net buyers for a 14th consecutive
session. They bought a net 190.0 billion won ($167.50 million)
of KOSPI shares on Tuesday.
The South Korean won changed courses and edged up as
foreign monetary income through stock purchase and the
exporters' dollar-selling increased the greenback supply in the
market.
The won was quoted at 1,134.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,137.0.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)