SEOUL Feb 19 South Korea's central bank and the
finance ministry said on Friday they will take all measures
necessary against excessive movements in dollar-won trading,
which they feel has been intensifying.
"The Bank of Korea and the government feel that recent
movements in the dollar-won exchange rate have been excessive
and are concerned that herd behaviour in the market has been
intensifying," the central bank and finance ministry said in an
official statement sent to Reuters.
"Our foreign exchange officials' stance that they will take
measures against excessive movements has not changed and we will
do all that is needed if necessary."
The won was set to drop for a fourth day against the dollar
around midday, and was down 0.9 percent per dollar at 1,238.2 as
of 0240 GMT. The local currency is trading around 5-1/2 year
lows against the greenback.
