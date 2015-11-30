BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
SEOUL Nov 30 South Korean shares dropped more than 2 percent by midday on Monday, with sentiment affected by falls in Chinese shares. The market was heavily pressured by a tumble in Chinese markets the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell as much as 2.0 percent to 1,987.12 points. It was last quoted at 1,989.10 points by 0423 GMT, down 1.97 percent on the day. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.