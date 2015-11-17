* KOSPI rebounds as traders look beyond Paris effects * Caution remains over U.S. Fed policy, global economy By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Nov 17 South Korean shares and the won rebounded early on Tuesday from the previous session's selloff following the attacks in Paris, but caution remained over other issues such as U.S. monetary policy and the global economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent, or 23 points, to 1,966.31 points as of 0210 GMT, although falling short of recovering all of its 30-point loss on Monday. The won was quoted at 1,168.8 against the dollar, up 0.5 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,174.1. "The impact from Friday's attacks in Paris proved to be short-lived worldwide," said Park So-yeon, a stock analyst at Korea Investment Securities, referring to a rally in the U.S. markets late on Monday. Heavyweights led the gains, with tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd adding 0.9 percent and steelmaker POSCO gaining 3.3 percent. Refiners SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp bounced 2.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, as increasing global oil prices lifted energy shares around the world. LG Corp, the holding company for LG Group, one of South Korea's top business conglomerates, jumped 4.9 percent to 69,100 won after reporting a 28.5 percent rise in the third-quarter profit from a year earlier. Despite the stock market's rebound, offshore investors extended their net-selling run to a sixth session. December futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.01 points at 109.26 as traders shrugged off a comment by Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,168.8 1,174.1 Yen/won 9.4731/810 9.4857 *KTB futures 109.26 109.25 KOSPI 1,966.31 1,943.02 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)