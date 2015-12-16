SEOUL Dec 16 South Korean shares rose by more than 2 percent on Wednesday morning ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that may see U.S. interest rates rise for the first time in nearly a decade.

By 0300 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up as much as 2 percent to 1,971.75 points, the strongest intraday level since Dec. 8.

(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)