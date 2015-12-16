BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
SEOUL Dec 16 South Korean shares rose by more than 2 percent on Wednesday morning ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that may see U.S. interest rates rise for the first time in nearly a decade.
By 0300 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up as much as 2 percent to 1,971.75 points, the strongest intraday level since Dec. 8.
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: