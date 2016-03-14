* Won strengthens as risk demand rises
* Shares hit 2016 peak before easing
SEOUL, March 14 The South Korean won
strengthened against the dollar on Monday as investor demand for
risky assets rose globally after oil prices appeared to have
found a bottom.
Whether the won's rally is sustained will depend in part the
outcome of this week's U.S. Federal Open Market Committee policy
meeting.
The local currency was quoted at 1,186.4 per
dollar, up 0.6 percent from Friday's close of 1,193.1.
South Korean shares rose to a 2016 peak early in the session
on Monday before easing, as investors adopted a wait-and-see
stance ahead of central bank meetings this week, including in
Japan.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,975.55 points as of 0232 GMT.
"What matters most is the FOMC's decision. There may be some
disappointment if FOMC takes a hawkish stance toward monetary
policy," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 1.5 percent
while steelmaker Posco fell 3.4 percent.
Foreign investors had bought a net 18.8 billion won ($15.85
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 466 to 331.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01
percent to 109.93.
0232 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,186.4 1,193.1
Yen/won 10.4054/48 10.4260
*KTB futures 109.93 109.94
KOSPI 1,975.55 1,971.41
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1,186.4000 won)
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)