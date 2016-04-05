* Won falls 1 pct vs dlr after a sharp gain the prior day
* KOSPI expected to move in mid-1,900 range
SEOUL, April 5 The South Korean won and
shares fell on Tuesday as sliding oil prices made investors wary
of riskier assets.
The won dropped as low as 1,158.5 level against
the dollar, down 1.0 percent from Monday's close of 1,146.1.
It looked set to post the biggest daily percentage loss
since early February.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
set to fall to a one-month low and was down 0.7 percent at
1,964.50 points as of 0144 GMT.
"KOSPI seems to be settling down after a sharp rise last
week. There will be more profit-taking from foreigners in the
near-term and the shares will be adjusted around the mid-1,900
level," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities.
Chi believed the index will be able to reclaim the critical
2,000 level if shaky oil prices calm down.
Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers and sold
123.9 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session,
weighing on the index.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 450 to 342 on the main board
with heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd down 2.2
percent and LG Chem Ltd down 2.1 percent.
CJ CGV Co Ltd, South Korea's largest movie
theater chain operator, rose as much as 4.1 percent after it
said it is buying Turkey's MARS Entertainment Group A.S. with
its partners. It later pared gains and was up 0.5 percent.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.40.
0144 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,156.8 1,146.1
Yen/won 10.4217/72 10.3382
*KTB futures 110.40 110.39
KOSPI 1,964.50 1,978.97
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)