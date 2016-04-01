SEOUL, April 1 South Korea's central bank said on Friday that foreign investors have recently been spotted boosting their holdings of local stocks and bonds, following concerns early this year over possible sustained outflows.

"Recently we've seen foreign stocks and bonds flows turn inwards," said Shin Byung Kon, an official from the Bank of Korea's monetary and financial statistics division in a press briefing for February current account data.