SEOUL, April 1 South Korea's central bank said
on Friday that foreign investors have recently been spotted
boosting their holdings of local stocks and bonds, following
concerns early this year over possible sustained outflows.
"Recently we've seen foreign stocks and bonds flows turn
inwards," said Shin Byung Kon, an official from the Bank of
Korea's monetary and financial statistics division in a press
briefing for February current account data.
(Reporting by Taemin Chang; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing
by Richard Pullin)