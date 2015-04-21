GRAPHIC: Kosdaq's gains: link.reuters.com/bew54w
By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, April 21 Many of the stocks on South Korea's
Kosdaq are looking a touch frothy after more than
doubling in price in under four months as retail investors
plough into the market, armed with borrowed funds. Some firms
are now trading at hundreds of times their earnings.
Almost one out of 12 stocks on the secondary board has more
than doubled in price since the start of 2015. More than one in
five are trading at least 50 times their earnings. That compares
with the market's average price earnings ratio of 21 and the
ratio of 9.94 on the main board Kospi, Thomson Reuters
data shows. Reflecting the gains, the tech-heavy Kosdaq has
risen 30 percent, the most for any four-month period since 2009.
Fuelling the buying are domestic retail investors impatient
with the relatively slow gains on the Kospi this year despite
massive liquidity unleashed by central banks around the world.
The Kospi comprises mostly conglomerates that promise lower risk
but also lower growth. The opposite is the case on the Kosdaq,
long dominated by temperamental retail investors looking to
pocket quick gains. Those investors accounted for 63 percent of
Kosdaq's market capitalisation in 2013 versus 20 percent for
Kospi. South Korea has stopped releasing data on retail
investors since then.
As the Kosdaq accelerated, the outstanding amount of
borrowings by margin traders soared, sparking concern of a sharp
market pullback should investors miss their margin calls.
Outstanding loans hit a record 3.81 trillion won ($3.53 billion)
as of April 17 compared with an average of 2.56 trillion won in
December, according to Koscom Corp, which compiles financial
data from the exchange. "A few companies of course are rising
after announcing a deal, a contract, a new business project, or
something, but there's an increasing mood of 'buy first'
sentiment in the market," said Hong Seoung-pyo, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.
Online education services provider Longtu Korea Inc
jumped 677 percent in less than four months even
after posting a loss last year. Drug maker Kyung Nam Pharm Co
Ltd rose 515 percent to trade 278 times its earnings
per share. Bio-engineering technology firm iNtRON Biotechnology
Inc, whose nearly 170 percent gain in share price
looks modest by comparison, is now trading at 27,603 times its
earnings per share.
($1 = 1,078.6000 won)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)