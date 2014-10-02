SEOUL Oct 2 South Korea plans to announce measures aimed at boosting the local stock markets this month, the country's top financial regulator said on Thursday, sending share prices of brokerages rising sharply.

"We are discussing with relevant government ministries and agencies about measures on the stock markets and plan to announce them during October," Financial Services Commission Chairman Shin Je-yoon told senior members of the ruling party.

Brokerages listed on the Korean Stock Exchange reversed early declines to rise 1.73 percent on the day to 647.98 points by 0238 GMT. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)