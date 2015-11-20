* KOSPI flat as investors digest Fed views
* Won edges up as dollar tumbles on profit-taking
SEOUL, Nov 20 South Korean shares held steady
early on Friday, as investors took a breather after the previous
day's gains on belief the Federal Reserve will only raise U.S.
interest rates at a gradual pace.
Continued selling for foreigners weighed on the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which was at
1,989.56 points as of 0228 GMT, barely changed from Thursday's
onshore close at 1,988.91. Gainers outnumbered losers by
14-to-10.
On Thursday, after minutes of the Fed's October meeting came
available, the KOSPI rose 1.2 percent
The South Korean won was up 0.3 percent at
1,157.7 per dollar, compared with Thursday's domestic close at
1,161.7.
Data on Thursday appeared to support the Fed's view of a
strengthening labour market ahead of its meeting next month. The
number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last
week.
"Investors' fatigue mounted on the market sentiment after
yesterday's rally," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG
Investment& Securities.
Kim added that foreigners oversold positions recently on
falling commodity prices, dumping over 1 trillion won a day for
the past eight days.
On Friday, foreign investors were set to be sellers for a
ninth day, offloading a net 117.9 billion Korean won ($101.86
million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
LG Electronics Inc and LG Display Co Ltd
gained 1.6 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively
after LG Electronics said on late Thursday it signed an
agreement with Shinhan Card Co Ltd and KB Kookmin
Card Co Ltd to develop its mobile payment service
called LG Pay.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds was
quoted at 109.34, unchanged from the previous close.
0228 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,157.7 1,161.7
Yen/won 9.4182/241 9.3966
*KTB futures 109.34 109.34
KOSPI 1,989.56 1,988.91
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)