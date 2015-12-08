* KOSPI down on persistent foreign stock selling
* Won falls, pressured by low commodity prices
SEOUL, Dec 8 South Korean shares opened higher
but quickly retreated to turn lower on Tuesday morning as weak
commodity prices and concerns about China spooked investors.
Overnight, crude oil futures tumbled 6 percent, reaching
their lowest in nearly seven years, after OPEC failed to address
a growing supply glut.
Data, released early on Tuesday, showed China's exports fell
3.7 percent from a year earlier in November in yuan-denominated
terms, while imports fell 5.6 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 1,955.75 points as of 0241 GMT, set to fall
for five straight days. Declining issues nearly outnumbered
advancers by 3-to-1.
"Oil prices came off lower than people expected, causing
anxiety to sweep across market sentiment," said Lee Kyung-min, a
stock analyst at Daishin Securities.
Most shares in the Samsung group of stocks rose, with
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd leading the group, up
15.8 percent as of 0241 GMT, buoyed by a pledge from the heir of
family-run conglomerate to back the engineering company's
planned 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion) rights issue.
Refinery shares fell after oil prices plunged 5 percent
overnight. SK Innovation Co Ltd slid 1.6
percent and S-Oil Corp lost 1.6 percent.
Meanwhile, foreigners were set to be net sellers for a fifth
straight session, offloading a net 76 billion Korean won ($64.72
million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday.
In the currency market, the South Korean won was
quoted at 1,174.6 per dollar, down 0.6 percent, compared with
the previous close of 1,168.2.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.1 point to 109.27.
0241 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,174.6 1,168.2
Yen/won 9.5308/480 9.5263
*KTB futures 109.27 109.17
KOSPI 1,955.75 1,963.67
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)