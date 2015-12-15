* KOSPI flat; foreigners continue to sell in easing risk-off
mood
* Won rises as flight to safety weighs on dollar
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Dec 15 South Korean shares were trading
flat on Tuesday morning after a choppy trading session the day
before, with limited support from bargain-hunting offset by
broad risk-off sentiment which had offshore investors out of
the market for a 10th straight day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
1,927.64 points as of 0221 GMT, almost unchanged from the
previous close of 1.927.82.
With Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate-setting
meeting due to take place Dec 15 to Dec 16, the Bank of Korea
said late on Monday it would undertake round-the-clock
monitoring of global markets, ready to take stabilisation steps
if needed after the decision.
"KOSPI will reach its bottom by the time Fed announces its
rate decision," said Min Byung-kyu, a stock analyst at Yuanta
Securities, noting that a meaningful rotation from bonds back
into equities could take place, improving market sentiment.
Commodity-linked companies such oil and chemical refiners
underperformed as oil prices resumed declines. S-Oil Corp
fell 1.4 percent and Lotte Chemical Corp
slumped 6.5 percent.
In contrast, tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 0.7
percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
Foreign investors were set for a 10th straight selling
session in global risk aversion, dumping a net 128.4 billion
Korean won ($108.59 million) worth of equities on the main
bourse by late morning.
The South Korean won was locked in a tight range near
mid-session ahead of FOMC meeting set to begin later in the
day.
The local currency was quoted at 1,182.6 per
dollar, up 0.2 percent versus with Monday's onshore close of
1,184.8.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.04 points at 109.36.
0221 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,182.6 1,184.8
Yen/won 9.7688/750 9.7763
*KTB futures 109.36 109.40
KOSPI 1,927.64 1,927.82
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)