(Corrects second paragraph to show tensions between Saudi
Arabia and Iran)
* Won falls on intervention risk as yuan hits 4-1/2-yr low
* Shares down on tepid China PMI
SEOUL, Jan 4 The South Korean won and shares
weakened on Monday morning as a survey on Chinese factory
activity for December came in below forecasts, rekindling
concerns over the economic health of South Korea's biggest
trading partner.
A flare-up in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran also
spurred a retreat from emerging markets, like South Korea, as
investors sought safer assets to hedge against the fallout from
another potential crisis in the Middle East.
The won was down 1 percent at 1,184.4 per dollar as
of 0240 GMT.
A Caixin/Markit survey of China's vast manufacturing sector
showed activity contracted for a fifth consecutive month,
reinforcing fears that the world's second-largest economy may be
stuck in a protracted slowdown despite a flurry of stimulus
measures.
"China's tepid PMI and sinking yuan currency dragged
emerging Asian currencies lower and deepened worries over the
economic growth," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst
at Samsung Futures.
Shares also suffered. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) lost 1.5 percent, to stand at 1,931.18 points.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers 3-to-1.
Shares in Hyundai Motors Co and its affiliate
Kia Motors Corp slipped 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent,
respectively, after the automakers said they expected their
vehicle sales to rise 1.5 percent this year, lagging industry
growth forecasts.
Shares of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd
lost 4.1 percent despite the company announcing it
had scored a 666.9 billion won order in Vietnam.
Refiners declined as Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent
Shi'ite Muslim cleric spurred regional anger and geopolitical
tensions. The tensions stoked concerns over oil prices and
refiners' shares. S-Oil Corp lost 1.9 percent.
Foreigners were set to be net sellers for a 21st consecutive
session, offloading a net 60 billion won worth of KOSPI shares
in the morning trade.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 points at 109.63.
0240 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,184.4 1,172.5
Yen/won 9.8898/972 9.7611
*KTB futures 109.63 109.59
KOSPI 1,931.18 1,961.31
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)