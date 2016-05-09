* Won opens down more than 1 pct vs dlr * Won expected to touch 1,180 level this month - analyst SEOUL, May 9 The South Korean won fell to a six-week low on Monday morning as the dollar held firm despite a weak U.S. jobs report, partly underpinned by New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley's remarks that two rate hikes over the year is reasonable. The won was quoted at 1,163.3 to the dollar, down 0.8 percent compared to the previous close of 1,154.3 as of 0201 GMT. It slipped to a low of 1,167.5 in the first minutes of trade, the weakest since late March. "The risk-averse mood was already in place last week on worries over the global economy due to China's weak PMI data. Dudley's statement seems to have acted as a catalyst for the dollar's gains," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. China's official factory survey and Caixin's private survey for April, released last week, gave mixed signals on the health of the manufacturing sector. Park added that the won might reach 1,180 won during the month as foreigners continue to cut their exposure to the local currency. South Korean shares edged down as a weak won prompted offshore investors to unloaded local equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,965.23 points. Foreigners were set to be sellers, offloading 76.4 billion Korean won ($65.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 536 to 257. Tech firm LG Electronics Inc was down 4.9 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc lost 2.6 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.46. 0201 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,163.3 1,154.3 Yen/won 10.8367/34 10.9072 *KTB futures 110.46 110.42 KOSPI 1,965.23 1,976.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)