* Won recovers; U.S. consumer price index eyed * KOSPI dithers on investors' profit-taking SEOUL, May 17 The South Korean won edged up on Tuesday morning, recovering from two days of sharp declines as global oil prices and U.S. stocks strengthened overnight, boosting investor demand for riskier assets. The won traded at 1,173.4 per dollar as of 0207 GMT, up 0.5 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,179.7 Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures, said the release of the U.S. consumer price index later on Tuesday could halt the won's recovery if it signals an increased chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase. "It may refresh the market's expectations about the U.S. Federal Reserve's future rate hikes, putting pressure on the won for tomorrow," Jung said. South Korean shares edged down as foreign investors and domestic institutions took profits. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,966.09 point. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 44.1 billion Korean won ($37.57 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Shares in steelmaker Posco were down to a two-month low earlier in the session, but pared some losses to trade down 1.7 percent. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.6 percent, set to break its five-day losing streak. Decliners outnumbered advancers 517 to 279. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 110.35. 0207 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,173.4 1,179.7 Yen/won 10.7584/88 10.7960 *KTB futures 110.35 110.37 KOSPI 1,966.09 1,967.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)