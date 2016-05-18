* Strong U.S. economic indicators pressure stocks and won
* Won down to a near 2-month low
SEOUL, May 18 South Korean shares and the won
sagged on Wednesday morning, with stocks falling to their lowest
since early April, as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike
grew on the back of strong U.S. inflation data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.6 percent at 1,956.49 points as of 0216 GMT. It touched a
ten-week intraday low level shortly after the trade opened.
Higher U.S. interest rates could dent demand for South
Korean exports, turning the focus on a Federal Reserve policy
meeting next month.
"The KOSPI would continue its downward trend until the U.S.
Fed's rate hike issue is resolved in June," said Kim Ye-eun, a
stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
Kim added that Chinese companies' inclusion in the MSCI
index, scheduled for the end of May, is also spurring foreign
investors in South Korea to sell local equities, dragging down
the KOSPI.
The inclusion would enhance China's reputation in global
stock markets and China said on Tuesday that it plans to tighten
rules on share suspensions beforehand.
Offshore investors had sold a net 71.8 billion Korean won
($60.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent
while Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd was down 2.2 percent.
Decliners far outnumbered advancers 597 to 205.
The South Korean won stepped down to a two-month low.
The won stood at 1,180.2 per dollar, down 0.6 percent
compared to the previous close of 1,173.7.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds was
unchanged at 110.33.
0216 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,180.2 1,173.7
Yen/won 10.8008/85 10.7764
*KTB futures 110.33 110.33
KOSPI 1,956.49 1,968.06
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)