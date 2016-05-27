* KOSPI set to post weekly gain in 4 weeks
* Won expected to gain after 3 losing weeks
SEOUL, May 27 South Korean shares climbed to a
near two-week high on Friday as investors hunted for bargains
and shipping stocks surged, but gains were capped by caution
ahead of next month's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Britain's
referendum on whether to remain in the EU.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,962.19points as of 0228 GMT.
On a weekly basis, local shares were expected to break four
straight weeks of losses.
But Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at Dongbu Securities, said
that the KOSPI's broad downward trend was still intact.
Offshore investors were poised to be buyers, purchasing 14.5
billion Korean won ($12.30 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session.
Shares of shipping companies Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
and Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd shot higher
as negotiations with overseas ship owners on chartered freight
has been making progress.
Hanjin Shipping extended its gains up to 25.9 pct while
Hyundai Merchant Marine was up 29.7 percent.
Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc gained 4.3 percent.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 446 to 353.
The South Korean won was slightly higher and was
quoted at 1,179.2 per dollar, up 0.1 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,180.4.
The won was set to rise this week, snapping three
consecutive weeks of falls.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01
point to 110.26.
0219 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,179.2 1,180.4
Yen/won 10.7173/84 10.7368
*KTB futures 110.26 110.27
KOSPI 1,962.05 1,957.06
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)