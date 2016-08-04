* Won unlikely to strengthen past 1,100 level - analyst
* Markets expect more stimulus from BOE
SEOUL, Aug 4 The South Korean won and
shares rebounded early on Thursday from the previous session's
losses as market expectations for the Bank of England to come up
with more monetary easing modestly boosted risk sentiment.
The won was quoted at 1,113.5 as of 0212 GMT, up
0.4 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,117.6.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,997.79 points.
The BoE policy decision will be announced after Korean
markets have closed.
"Investors are expecting the BOE to cut rates and offer
stimulus since nobody knows how Brexit will affect the economy
in the long term. Such expectations are supporting South Korean
markets today," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst
at Hyundai Futures.
He added the won will not extend gains past the 1,110 level
because U.S. employment data on Friday is bound to show more
light on the state of the economy.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
a net 11.7 billion Korean won ($10.52 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
Steelmaker Posco rose 1.8 percent while software
services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd gained 2.2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 411 to 342.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost
0.01 point to 111.00.
0212 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,113.5 1,117.6
Yen/won 11.0150/58 11.0222
*KTB futures 111.00 111.01
KOSPI 1,997.79 1,994.79
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)