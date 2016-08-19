* Won falls nearly 1 pct
* KOSPI struggles to post 4th straight week of gains
SEOUL, Aug 19 The South Korean won fell
nearly 1 percent on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the
week even as the dollar wallowed at close to twe-month lows.
The won stood at 1,116.7 as of 0217 GMT, compared
to Thursday's close of 1,107.2.
"There is no special reason for the won's sharp fall. It
seems like the investors are deciding to sell the currency just
because they view the won isn't likeley to strengthen anymore,"
said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai
Futures.
On a weekly basis, the won was set to decline 1.2 percent,
snapping three consecutive weeks of gains.
South Korean shares eased, with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) at 2,050.37 points, down 0.2
percent.
Any further decline later in the session could threaten to
end local equities' three-week winning streak.
Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers but the
amount was modest at 3.5 billion won ($3.14 million) of KOPSI
shares.
The sub-index for electric and electronics rose 1.1
percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd continued its
rally while trading up 1.2 percent. LG Display Co Ltd
gained 3.4 percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 486 to 283.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
unchaged at 111.08.
0217 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,116.7 1,107.2
Yen/won 11.1471/56 11.0824
*KTB futures 111.06 111.06
KOSPI 2,050.37 2,055.47
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)