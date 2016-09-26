* KOSPI retreat as weak Wall St, Lotte Shopping losses weigh
* Won inches down as markets readjust after FOMC, BOJ
decisions last week
SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korean shares edged lower
on Monday, taking their cue from losses on Wall Street while
Lotte Shopping Co slipped after local prosecutors
requested an arrest warrant for the group's chairman.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.28 percent at 2,047.74 points as of 0245 GMT, retreating
after a six-day advance.
Wall Street logged weekly gains but ended with solid losses
on Friday, with the focus shifting to the highly-anticipated
U.S. Presidential election debate between Donald Trump and
Hillary Clinton set to take place early on Tuesday in Asian time
zones.
Adding to the general air of caution is the meeting of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries due this week,
which potentially bring changes to global crude supplies.
Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities said, OPEC
is adding to some uncertainty. "Kospi is likely to see some
pause this week after big jumps from last week," he said.
Shares of Lotte Shopping Co fell 2.2 percent
after local prosecutors requested arrest warrant for the group's
chairman Shin Dong-bin, the latest twist in a broad criminal
probe into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.
Hyundai Motor Co. was also in the news, with its
stock falling 1.8 percent after its labour union staged its
first full nationwide strike in 12 years over wages, following a
series of partial stoppages since July.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd rose 6.33 percent
after the company announced plans to buy Hanjin Shipping
assets as part of their mid- to long-term plans.
Oil refiner S-oil rose 0.4 percent.
The sub-index for electricity and gas dropped 1.42 percent.
Foreign investors purchased a net 2.2 billion Korean won
($1.99 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, helping
to limit the index losses.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 457 to 332.
The South Korean won edged down, falling 0.5 percent
to 1,108.4 to the dollar. The won has started to consolidate
after a fairly volatile trading period last week when both the
Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve policy decisions had kept
global markets on edge.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.02 point to 110.83.
0220 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,108.2 1,102.4
Yen/won 10.9719 10.9198
*KTB futures 110.82
KOSPI 2,049.33 2,054.07
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1,105.5300 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)