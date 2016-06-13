* Concerns over Brexit vote mainly pressuring equities
* KOSPI down more than 1 pct
SEOUL, June 13 South Korean shares and the won
declined sharply early on Monday as demand for safe-haven
assets rose ahead of some global events, including the Brexit
referendum scheduled for June 23.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.5 percent at 1,986.64 as of 0223 GMT, the lowest in more
than a week.
The won was quoted at 1,172.6 to the dollar, down
0.6 percent from its previous close of 1,165.5.
"Stocks in the U.S. and EU all plummeted last week on
worries about the Brexit issue and these are affecting South
Korean stocks today," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG
Investment & Securities.
British support for leaving the European Union stood
marginally ahead of those who want to remain part of the bloc
according to a poll.
Kim said central bank meetings scheduled for this week in
the United States, Japan, the UK and Switzerland have also been
adding to market jitters, pressuring local equities.
Foreign investors were poised to be sellers for the day,
offloading a net 101.2 billion won ($86.32 million) worth of
KOSPI shares near mid-session, which weighed on the index.
The KOSPI was set to mark the biggest daily percentage loss
in four months.
Decliners far outnumbered the gainers 682 to 154.
Shares of South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, Lotte
Group, were sharply lower amid growing uncertainties stemming
from an ongoing prosecutors' investigation.
Shares of Hotel Shilla Co Ltd rose as much as
4.3 percent early in the session on expectations that the stock
would benefit from rival Lotte's current woes. It was trading up
2.3 percent near midday.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.71.
0223 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,172.6 1,165.5
Yen/won 11.0406/05 10.9462
*KTB futures 110.71 110.67
KOSPI 1,986.64 2,017.63
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)