* Shares and won keep changing courses on market volatility
* KOSPI expected to rebound this week - analyst
SEOUL, June 21 South Korean shares and won
failed to build on the previous days gains, as investors
were wary of becoming carried away by hopes that Britain will
vote to stay in the European Union.
If Britain does opt to remain in Thursday's referendum,
analysts expect investors to rediscover their taste for riskier
assets, like South Korean shares, but a vote to leave would
damage the European markets for South Korean exporters.
Reflecting the uncertainty, the Korea Composite Stock Price
Index (KOPS) flitted in and out of positive territory to
stand 0.1 percent down at 1,979.42 points.
The won was quoted at 1,156.4 to the dollar, up
0.4 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,160.8 after
slipping 0.2 percent in earlier trade.
"The KOPS is likely to rebound this week since economic data
from other countries have been positive and the current won
level is still cheap enough to support foreign buying," said
Chow Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuan Securities.
For the day, Chow added that weak exports data released
earlier in the day had cast some gloom, although its impact was
limited.
South Korea's exports during the June 1-20 period dropped
12.8 percent to $25.659 billion in annual terms, customs data
said on Tuesday.
Full month figures will be released next week.
Offshore investors were poised to be sellers, offloading a
net 149.3 billion Korean won ($129.12 million) worth of KOPS
shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.
Software services firm Samsung SD Co Ltd lost
2.6 percent after it said it decided against buying back its own
shares or paying an interim dividend after considering requests
from some shareholders.
Shares of Samsung SD Co Ltd slumped as much as
6.7 percent and LEG Chemo Ltd 5.6 percent on media
reports that China may not give out subsidies to electric
vehicles powered by batteries made by the South Korean firms.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 479 to 311.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.56.
0224 GMT Prevue close
Dollar/won 1,156.4 1,160.8
Yen/won 11.1064/10 11.1446
*KGB futures 110.56 110.55
KOPS 1,979.42 1,981.12
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)