* Won & KOSPI both fall more than 1 pct in early trade * Markets in for rollercoaster ride throughout the day SEOUL, June 24 South Korean won and shares oscillated in and out of positive territory on Friday as early results from the Brexit referendum vote showed an extremely close contest. The won was quoted at 1,154.9 to the dollar as of 0207 GMT, down 0.4 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,150.2. It dropped more than 1 percent, reaching as low as 1,162.0 earlier in the session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,982.42 points. The index notched a two week intraday high shortly after opening, but then quickly fell to 1,959.14 level, declining more than 1 percent. "The market will be very volatile throughout the day since nobody can expect anything for sure as of now," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. He added that the won may firm beyond the 1,150 level near end-session if the "remain" side looks like winning, but it can plunge any time during the day depending on how the vote count goes. Britain's referendum on whether to leave the European Union was too close to call on Friday as early results showed a deeply divided nation. Offshore investors were expected to be sellers, offloading a net 58.3 billion Korean won ($50.53 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electornic Co Ltd rose 0.7 percent. LG electronics Inc fell 1.8 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose 1.9 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 621 to 182. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.74. 0207 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,154.9 1,150.2 Yen/won 11.0279/72 10.7435 *KTB futures 110.74 110.70 KOSPI 1,982.42 1,986.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)