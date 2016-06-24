* Won drops more than 2 pct, worst one-day fall since Sept
2011
* KOSPI down more than 4 pct, trading curb used on Kosdaq
* Markets pounded after midday as Brexit materialises
* Some traders suspect c.bank intervention to curb won's
fall
By Dahee Kim and Christine Kim
SEOUL, June 24 The South Korean won and
shares plunged after midday on Friday as voting results showed
Britain was nearly certain to leave the European Union,
heightening uncertainties for the global economy.
The won dropped as much as 2.6 percent, and was
set to have its worst daily fall since September 2011. Some
traders suspected authorities of selling dollars to slow the
currency's fall.
"It looks like the authorities pulled down the dollar-won
rate when it was above 1,180, but dollar bids are still pretty
strong," one trader with a foreign bank told Reuters.
JPMorgan Chase economist Park Seok-gil said the won could
see further downside pressure in the short term as risk-off
sentiment will likely persist.
However, he said other external factors including the
possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying rate hikes amid
the market turmoil could later support the local currency.
"With the dollar-won rate trading at 1,178, the market seems
to have factored in the fact there were more Brexit votes," Park
said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
plunged as much as 4.7 percent, reaching the lowest level since
mid-February and poised to have its biggest one-day decline
since late 2011.
The junior KOSDAQ index saw the sidecar system kicking in
after it plunged 7 percent during the session, which halted
trade for five minutes. The system is designed to ease impact
when the market experiences a sharp decline.
Offshore investors dumped stocks, offloading a net 58.3
billion Korean won ($50.53 million) of KOSPI shares near
mid-session.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronic Co Ltd
plunged 4.3 percent. LG electronics Inc fell 5.4
percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc dropped 2.1
percent.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 621 to 182.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.04 point to 110.74.
0405 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,178.6 1,150.2
Yen/won 11.6423/518 10.7435
*KTB futures 111.06 110.70
KOSPI 1,905.07 1,986.71
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Additional reporting by Kyoungho Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing
by Eric Meijer)