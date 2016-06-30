* Won and KOSPI continue daily gains * Stocks set to end June lower, third losing month SEOUL, June 30 The South Korean won and shares rallied early on Thursday, clawing back more of the losses incurred in the Brexit vote fallout as a rise in U.S. stocks and global oil prices broadly boosted riskier assets. The won stood at 1,152.5 as of 0212 GMT, up 0.7 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,160.2. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,964.62 points. "Foreigners coming back in for local equities and exporters selling U.S. dollars near month-end are also buttressing the won today," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Park added that the won might strengthen beyond 1,150 level because U.S. economic indicators generally positive enough to continue the current global rally, although there are uncertainties around the Brexit issue. The won was set to mark a gain for June, while shares were expected to post a decline for the third straight month. Both the currency and stocks looked set for a loss on a quarterly basis. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 13 billion won ($11.28 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd gained 2.7 percent while automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co lost 1.4 percent. Advancers outnumbered decliners 498 to 277. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04 point to 111.01. 0212 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,152.5 1,160.2 Yen/won 11.2091/07 11.2147 *KTB futures 111.01 111.05 KOSPI 1,964.62 1,956.36 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)