* KOSPI down more than 1 pct in early trade * Won weakens to a 1-wk low vs dollar SEOUL, July 6 The South Korean won and shares slumped early on Wednesday as sterling fell sharply on renewed market jitters about Brexit, boosting global demand for safe-haven assets. The won stood at 1,165.2 to the dollar as of 0150 GMT, down 0.7 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,155.4. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.6 percent at 1,957.76 points. "The won may fall further as Brexit fears are swaying the market more than the pending U.S. Federal Reserve June policy meeting minutes or jobs data there," said Park Sung-woo, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures. Park added the weakened yuan was also likely to pressure the won as well. Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers, offloading 223.4 billion Korean won ($191.81 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 649 to 147. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down 2.5 percent, while steelmaker Posco lost 3.1 percent. Major automobile manufacturers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp were down more than 2 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 111.16. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,165.2 1,155.4 Yen/won 11.5364/20 11.3813 *KTB futures 111.16 111.09 KOSPI 1,957.76 1,989.85 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)