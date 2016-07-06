* KOSPI down more than 1 pct in early trade
* Won weakens to a 1-wk low vs dollar
SEOUL, July 6 The South Korean won and
shares slumped early on Wednesday as sterling fell sharply on
renewed market jitters about Brexit, boosting global demand for
safe-haven assets.
The won stood at 1,165.2 to the dollar as of 0150
GMT, down 0.7 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,155.4.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.6 percent at 1,957.76 points.
"The won may fall further as Brexit fears are swaying the
market more than the pending U.S. Federal Reserve June policy
meeting minutes or jobs data there," said Park Sung-woo, a
foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures.
Park added the weakened yuan was also likely to pressure the
won as well.
Offshore investors were expected to be net sellers,
offloading 223.4 billion Korean won ($191.81 million) worth of
KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.
Decliners far outnumbered advancers 649 to 147.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
was down 2.5 percent, while steelmaker Posco lost
3.1 percent.
Major automobile manufacturers Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp were down more than 2 percent.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.07 point to 111.16.
0150 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,165.2 1,155.4
Yen/won 11.5364/20 11.3813
*KTB futures 111.16 111.09
KOSPI 1,957.76 1,989.85
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)