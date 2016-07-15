* Won strengthens for three consecutive sessions
* Foreigners set to mark 7th straight session of stock
buying
SEOUL, July 15 The South Korean won and
shares notched their highest levels in several weeks early on
Friday on strong risk sentiment led by positive U.S. economic
data and Bank of England's hint on monetary easing in August.
The won was quoted at 1,134.2 as of 0153 GMT, up
0.3 percent from its previous close of 1,137.4. It rose as high
as 1,131.9 before midday, its highest since April 20 of this
year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.5 percent at 2,018.92. The index touched a five-week intraday
high in early trade.
"The won firmed beyond the 1,140 level as the Bank of Korea
was not dovish enough in yesterday's policy meeting. It was also
helped by additional easing expected from the Bank of Japan in
late July," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at
Hyundai Futures.
The won's rally would continue for a while amid the absence
of policy momentum, he said.
Both the won and shares were set to rebound from the
previous week's loss for the week.
Offshore investors were poised to mark their seventh
straight session of buying. They purchased a net 148.0 billion
won ($130.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session,
buttressing the index.
Shares of shipping companies sharply rose earlier in the
session.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd rose as much as
23.7 percent on signing a vessel sharing agreement with 2M
alliance.
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd rose 7.5 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered losing issues by 439 to 344.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.06 point to 111.10.
0153 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,134.2 1,137.4
Yen/won 10.7204/91 10.7354
*KTB futures 111.10 111.16
KOSPI 2,018.92 2,008.77
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)