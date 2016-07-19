* China's yuan falls to more than 5-yr low vs dlr
* KOSPI down after 7-day rally
SEOUL, July 19 The South Korean won eased
on Tuesday morning, pressured by the Chinese yuan's sharp fall
against the dollar late in the previous day, though foreign
buying of Seoul stocks could limit any further losses in the
won.
The won was quoted at 1,141.1 as of 0157 GMT,
down 0.4 percent from Monday's close at 1,136.4.
China's yuan slipped below the psychologically important
level of 6.7 to the dollar for the first time in more than five
years on Monday, after state bank support for the currency
tapered off in late trade on Monday.
The yuan steadied in Tuesday's morning trade.
"Though the yuan's movement for today will be important in
the market, it is unlikely that the won will fall further since
foreigners look like they'll be turning stock buyers today,"
said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung
Futures.
South Korean shares edged down after rising for seven
consecutive days.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 2,013.45 points.
Offshore investors turned to buyers after starting off as
net sellers at opening bell, and are set to continue their
buying spree for a ninth straight session. They bought a net
32.5 billion Korean won ($28.49 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 474 to 276.
Shares of oil-related firms slumped with SK Innovation Co
Ltd losing 2.0 percent and S-Oil Corp
down 1.3 percent.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds
gained 0.05 point to 111.13.
0157 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,141.1 1,136.4
Yen/won 10.7906/95 10.6799
*KTB futures 111.13 111.08
KOSPI 2,013.45 2,021.11
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)