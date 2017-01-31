* Fed in focus while Trump remains unpredictable -analyst
* Won still very closely pinned to dlr's movement
SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korean stocks fell on
Tuesday as investors returned from a long holiday break and
caught up with losses in U.S. markets sparked by growing
uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's new policies.
Sentiment also remained subdued after disappointing earnings
reports from some South Korean heavyweights last week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 2,074.09 points as of 0310 GMT. Local
markets were closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday.
Shares of Hyundai Mobis, the biggest parts
affiliate of automaker Hyundai Motor, fell more than
7 percent, heading for their biggest daily drop in 20 months
after it reported a bigger-than-expected 19 percent drop in
fourth-quarter profit last week.
Other affiliates of Hyundai Motor also fell after the
company last week posted its lowest net profit in nearly five
years.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined
nearly 1 percent.
The won was down 0.5 percent at 1,165.0 to the
dollar as investors feared a destabilising impact on Asia from
Trump's protectionist and isolationist policies. It slipped to
as low as 1,170.0 right after the market opened.
Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung
Futures, said the market's focus was also turning to the start
of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
"The view of the Fed on Trump's policies as well as their
outlook on U.S. inflation will be the main issues to watch,"
Jeong said, as those are likely to affect the dollar and the
won.
Offshore investors were set to be small net sellers of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers 473 to 326.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 109.41.
0310 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,165.0 1,159.2
Yen/won 10.2753/06 10.2796
*KTB futures 109.41 109.37
KOSPI 2,074.09 2,083.59
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)