* Trump criticises Germany, Japan for their currency
policies
* South Korean trade data offers some support to the won
SEOUL, Feb 1 The South Korean won rose
early on Wednesday against the dollar, after U.S. President
Donald Trump criticised Germany, Japan and China for their
currency policies.
The won was up 0.6 percent to 1,154.7, as of 0251
GMT. It hit an intra-day high of 1,155.9.
"Trump and top economic adviser Peter Navarro's comments
brought more pressure on the dollar as they went on to criticize
not only the emerging markets, but also Germany and Japan for
devaluing their currencies," Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange
analyst at Hyundai Futures.
Jung added that South Korea's factory output and exports
data released earlier in the session also provided some support
for the won to stay at around 1,150.
South Korean exports in January rose for a third consecutive
month and at the fastest pace in nearly five years, while
production in the manufacturing sector declined for a sixth
straight month.
South Korean shares edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) rising 0.5 percent to 2,078.32
points.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
31.1 billion Korean won ($26.95 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session.
Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd jumped as much as 8.8
percent after the group Chairman Shin Dong-bin acquired 8
billion won of the company's shares.
Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose to a record high of
54,900, up more than 1 percent.
Advancers outnumbered decliners 484 to 305.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04
point to 109.40.
0251 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,154.7 1,162.1
Yen/won 10.2111/06 10.1990
*KTB futures 109.40 109.44
KOSPI 2,078.32 2,067.57
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
