* Trump criticises Germany, Japan for their currency policies * South Korean trade data offers some support to the won SEOUL, Feb 1 The South Korean won rose early on Wednesday against the dollar, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised Germany, Japan and China for their currency policies. The won was up 0.6 percent to 1,154.7, as of 0251 GMT. It hit an intra-day high of 1,155.9. "Trump and top economic adviser Peter Navarro's comments brought more pressure on the dollar as they went on to criticize not only the emerging markets, but also Germany and Japan for devaluing their currencies," Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added that South Korea's factory output and exports data released earlier in the session also provided some support for the won to stay at around 1,150. South Korean exports in January rose for a third consecutive month and at the fastest pace in nearly five years, while production in the manufacturing sector declined for a sixth straight month. South Korean shares edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rising 0.5 percent to 2,078.32 points. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 31.1 billion Korean won ($26.95 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd jumped as much as 8.8 percent after the group Chairman Shin Dong-bin acquired 8 billion won of the company's shares. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc rose to a record high of 54,900, up more than 1 percent. Advancers outnumbered decliners 484 to 305. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04 point to 109.40. 0251 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,154.7 1,162.1 Yen/won 10.2111/06 10.1990 *KTB futures 109.40 109.44 KOSPI 2,078.32 2,067.57 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)