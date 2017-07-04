FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
S.Korea FX authority monitoring markets, see limited market risks from N.Korea missile tests
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
NORTH KOREA
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
Arab states to deliver verdict on Qatar as compromise elusive
world
Arab states to deliver verdict on Qatar as compromise elusive
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 4, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

S.Korea FX authority monitoring markets, see limited market risks from N.Korea missile tests

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's currency market authority on Tuesday said it is monitoring financial markets although it sees limited financial market risks coming from North Korea's firing of missiles earlier in the day.

"We are monitoring the markets," an official in charge of currency markets said. "For now, firing of missiles by North Korea seems to have a limited impact in the currency markets."

North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missiles that reached an altitude of 2,803 km (1,741 miles).

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.