S.Korea FX authority monitoring markets, see limited market risks from N.Korea missile tests

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's currency market authority on Tuesday said it is monitoring financial markets although it sees limited financial market risks coming from North Korea's firing of missiles earlier in the day.

"We are monitoring the markets," an official in charge of currency markets said. "For now, firing of missiles by North Korea seems to have a limited impact in the currency markets."

North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missiles that reached an altitude of 2,803 km (1,741 miles).