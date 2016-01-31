SEOUL Jan 31 South Korea said on Sunday it
plans to introduce next year the omnibus account system that it
hopes will help save the cost while enhancing convenience for
foreign investors in the local stock markets.
The government also hopes the move will help the country's
stocks be reclassified into the developed market category by
index compiler MSCI from the current emerging market status, a
goal the country has been pursuing for a long time.
An asset management company will be able to conduct
transactions of South Korean stocks through one omnibus account
on behalf of multiple foreign investors, compared to the current
system requiring each investor to open an account.
"Index-tracking passive funds are taking an increasing share
of the local stock market and they are sensitive to transaction
costs," Kim Hak-soo, head of the capital markets bureau at the
Financial Services Commission, told an embargoed briefing.
South Korean officials have said reclassification of South
Korea into the developed market group by the MSCI would help the
country's financial markets avoid unnecessary turmoil at times
of increased volatility mainly involving emerging markets.
The country's economy is estimated to be the world's 11th
largest in 2015 with annual gross domestic product of $1.4
trillion, and is already classified as an advanced economy by
many organisations including the International Monetary Fund.
The commission said it would conduct a test run for the
omnibus account system from May before formally introducing it
from the beginning of 2017.
Along with the omnibus account system, South Korean
officials have said foreign investors also demanded a higher
convertibility of the country's won currency, which
currently trades within the country.
Kim at the commission said South Korean authorities were
looking into various options aimed at making the currency more
freely convertible, while declining to elaborate.
