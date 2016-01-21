SEOUL Jan 21 South Korea plans to announce details next week of an omnibus account system for foreign investors as part of efforts to help get its stock market included in the MSCI's advanced market index, the financial regulator said on Thursday.

A statement from the Financial Services Commission cited Chairman Yim Jong-yong as making the comment during his meeting with market experts including executives from a few leading stock brokerage houses operating in the country.

South Korea has been striving to have its stock market reclassified into the MSCI's advanced market index, hoping that local markets would be able to move in a more stable manner at times of emerging markets-related turmoil. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)