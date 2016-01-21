SEOUL Jan 21 South Korea plans to announce
details next week of an omnibus account system for foreign
investors as part of efforts to help get its stock market
included in the MSCI's advanced market index, the financial
regulator said on Thursday.
A statement from the Financial Services Commission cited
Chairman Yim Jong-yong as making the comment during his meeting
with market experts including executives from a few leading
stock brokerage houses operating in the country.
South Korea has been striving to have its stock market
reclassified into the MSCI's advanced market index, hoping that
local markets would be able to move in a more stable manner at
times of emerging markets-related turmoil.
