By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, May 19 South Korea will double the daily
price band for stocks listed on its two main exchanges to allow
them to trade 30 percent higher or lower, a move aimed at
boosting transactions and reducing the risk of markets being
driven by speculative trades.
Under the current system, it is relatively easy for
speculators to push a stock to its upper limit by the end of a
session while spreading expectations for another rally the next
day when they would take profits, Korea Exchange, the market
operator, said in a statement.
It said doubling the band, which will go into effect from
June 15, would make it riskier for speculators to employ this
practice, a view that market experts agreed to.
"Having a higher limit in price will absolutely help reduce
chances for speculation and will somehow contribute to
increasing transactions, although any immediate impact will
likely be limited," said Bryan Song, head of Korea research at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Seoul.
Stocks on Korea's two exchanges have a combined market
capitalisation of 1,506 trillion won ($1.4 trillion), with 762
companies trading on the main board and 1,069 companies
on the junior board.
The main KOSPI rose 0.4 percent while the junior KOSDAQ
index gained 0.5 percent as of 0507 GMT, little changed from
levels earlier in the day.
The Korea Exchange said the average daily trading volume has
increased to 239.8 million for six months after the price limit
was lifted to 15 percent in December 1998 from 12 percent,
compared with 100.7 million for the preceding six months.
President Park Geun-hye's government has pushed for the
expansion of the price band, part of measures aimed at boosting
household income and the stock market by encouraging more South
Koreans to invest in shares.
The Korea Financial Investment Association, which represents
brokerages and asset management companies, has said it welcomes
the move as a step to increasing volumes although it believes it
will have a limited effect on lifting prices.
($1 = 1,090.7000 won)
